Klaas, 34, got a learnership and a salary after almost five years of struggling in a wheelchair.
“After my story was in the paper I received a call to go to Altitude Group for an interview,” explained Klaas.
That same day she received news that she was accepted in their skills development programme on a one-year paid learnership. “I’m so happy; my life has started,” she said, adding that the first thing she did when she left the interview was call her daughter.
Klaas is already looking for a house where they can start over again.