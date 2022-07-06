Dream Factory Foundation empowering the youth through education and crucial life skills

Cape Town - The Dream Factory Foundation, a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) in Observatory, works with young people in Cape Town, and Africa, by providing skills and learning opportunities on community welfare and gender-based violence (GBV). Dream Factory Foundation started as a Christian motivational roadshow but in 2011 developed into an NPO.

“Founders Lusanda Magwape and Laurian Jamie Nortje were working in under-resourced schools in the Western Cape and were confronted with the realities of lack of access to quality education, high levels of unemployment, lack of exposure to sustainable livelihoods and poverty faced by young people in these schools,” said Aviwe Gwayi, marketing and communications officer for Dream Factory Foundations. Gwayi said that they have been doing an online safety campaign where school learners are taught about the dangers of the internet, social media and child trafficking. This programme takes the fight against GBV directly to schoolchildren. Some of their programmes include the “Be The Dream” programme that impacts over 150 learners through Positive Youth Development (PYD).

Their “Emergent Academy” works with young women between 18 and 25 to learn personal and developmental skills through entrepreneur and internship opportunities. The Emergent Academy programme is running in Philippi Village and the Online Safety programme has been running in Cape Town schools such as Gardens Commercial High, Salt River High School and Soneike High. Their mission is to empower young people through education, equipping them with skills and creating meaningful opportunities to become active citizens living purpose-driven lives so that they can positively impact their communities.