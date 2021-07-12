Drie Hoeksfontein farmer entangled in messy legal battle

Cape Town - Black Association of the Wine and Spirits Industry (Bawsi) president Nosey Pieterse has accused a Drie Hoeksfontein farmer of attempted murder after he allegedly tried run over him and his son with a car, on separate occasions. The allegation followed a court order that the owner of Turnerland, Francious Turner, allegedly ignored, to reconnect the electricity and water of a family he unlawfully suspended but still remained on the farm.

Pieterse said he obtained a court order against Turner after he showed disregard for the court order while the family continued to suffer. Nobakhe Ntintelo, who has been working on the farm for 21 years, said they were awaiting their retrenchment package before vacating the farm. She said they were currently purchasing water from Turner. “We have been subjected to his racial slurs and constant threats of eviction since last year, while he is refusing us our payouts. The retrenchment was referred to the CCMA, where a settlement was reached that he will pay the us R28 000 each, but he failed to and is now intimidating us to vacate the farm.

“In trying to push us out of the farm, he disconnected the electricity and water, and we have been without them for the past eight months, and we can’t go without our money,” he said. Pieterse said to date no action has been taken, either by the police or the courts, to enforce the court order. “We are being fed the lies that we are all equal before the law and that no one is above the law, and this is only applicable to a selected few. We are only equal before the court only if one is able to afford the courts.

“There are no lawyers that are prepared to offer pro bono services for these farmworkers. Instead of being arrested, Turner has been given the opportunity to make an attempt on my life and son and further abuse the family, while the police reduced an attempted murder charge to reckless driving. “Both cases are stuck in court, while the detectives are sending me SMS every second week that they are still waiting on the court to make a decision, which is a blatant lie,” said Pieterse. Turner, refused to comment and referred questions to Hopefield police.