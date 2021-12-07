Drive to get local travellers to the Mother City after international tourism gets thwarted

Cape Town - Tourism and Travel body Cape Town Tourism (CTT), in partnership with the City and the Directorate of Economic Growth, on Monday launched an inspired domestic travel campaign focused on inviting domestic travellers to the City. Speaking at the launch, CTT CEO Enver Duminy said: “The last couple of days has been difficult for the tourism sector to say the least. As we were expecting a better tourist season this year, international travel restrictions knocked the wind out of our sails.

“However, we could not sit back and wait for the international market to make decisions for us. As CTT and the tourism industry, we respond quickly to change. We adapt, and we are agile. This is also based on the bounce-back plan we crafted 18 months ago. “As CTT and the City we had prepared for the fourth wave in November, hoping that we would never have to dust off those plans, but we find ourselves in a status quo, and the status quo needs to be challenged,” said Duminy. The domestic travel punting campaign is the second of its kind, following a similar one launched last year to revitalise the tourism industry after it suffered major setbacks due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

City Mayco member for economic growth James Vos said: "Domestic travellers have always been a pillar of strength for our industry, with the bulk of visitors to Cape Town coming from the rest of the country. "Through CTT, we have worked with more platforms and businesses to raise the profile of the more affordable gems in our communities and to offer visitors more deals and discounts. One of my priorities is the requirement for greater conversion, which is turning potential visitors into confirmed bookings.