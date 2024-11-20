Driver arrested for reckless stunt at Huguenot Toll Plaza

Cape Town - In an apparent attempt to recreate a scene from the well-loved film The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, a man was arrested for recklessly spinning his vehicle in front of oncoming traffic at the Huguenot Toll Plaza. CCTV footage from the November 10 stunt captures the driver performing doughnuts, skilfully manoeuvring his car in circles.

He then recklessly swerves into the lane of oncoming traffic before accelerating away towards Cape Town. The gold and black colour vehicle in the video appears to be a BMW. The driver was apprehended six days later thanks to the collaborative efforts of Provincial Traffic officials and SAPS, who successfully traced him and took him into custody.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, yesterday directed media inquiries to the City’s traffic department. In turn, the City referred questions to the provincial traffic authorities. Western Cape Mobility MEC, Isaac Sileku, has since commended the swift and decisive action taken by law enforcement agencies.

He said the safety of road users remains the department’s top priority. “Reckless behaviour, such as spinning at public facilities, not only endangers the individual but also puts other innocent lives at risk,” he said. “As we enter the festive season, we urge everyone to respect road rules and drive responsibly.

“Provincial Traffic officials will remain vigilant to ensure that everyone reaches their destinations safely.” The accused is believed to have been released on a warning and is expected to appear in court soon. Meanwhile, no serious injuries were reported, but the incident raised concerns about road safety and the influence of Hollywood on young drivers.

Jonathan Schaffers of Supporting People in Need (SPIN), said the spinning fraternity does not support the behaviour displayed. “We do not support them, we do not support this behaviour because the road belongs to everybody, and you can’t use the road by doing this stuff,” Schaffers said. With Cape Town ranked the 9th most congested traffic city in the world, Sileku further emphasised the importance of expanding the use of rail as a safe method of transport.