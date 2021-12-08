Driver caught with 496 abalone in his vehicle while on the N1 at Brackenfell

Cape Town - Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the illegal possession of 496 units of abalone. The suspect was apprehended on the N1 at Brackenfell and is scheduled to appear in the Kuils River Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “While out on patrol, police officers belonging to the Maitland Flying Squad stopped a suspicious vehicle on the N1, near Brackenfell. Upon searching it, officers discovered substantial units of abalone in the vehicle. “A 26-year-old suspect was arrested on the scene and taken into custody. Once charged, the suspect will make a court appearance in Kuils River Magistrates’s Court tomorrow on the possession charge,” Twigg said. In a separate incident, the City’s law enforcement metals theft unit arrested a business owner in Klipfontein Road for allegedly stealing City property.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyson said: “Law enforcement officials were acting on an anonymous call relating to possible installations of the City’’ street lights at business premises at an establishment adjacent to Klipfontein Road. “On arrival, officers noted at least nine LED streetlights installed on the premises. Six of the nine street lights, worth R16 000, were positively identified as City property, and the owner of the business was placed under arrest for being in possession of stolen property. “This is not the first time our officers have encountered this problem, as another business owner in the southern suburbs was also recently arrested for a similar incident.