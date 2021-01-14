Driver upset over 'unfair' R500 parking fine in Cape Town CBD

Cape Town - A City resident is fuming after receiving a R500 fine for parking in a taxi parking spot in Old Marine Drive outside the Intercape/Greyhound bus stop where he was dropping off people who were going to board a bus. The man, Donald Strachan, said: “Public parking around Hertzog Boulevard near the Cape Town Station and Intercape Bus Services has largely been blockaded and made inaccessible. Consequently, the public is being forced to use taxi demarcated parking when dropping off bus passengers.” Strachan claims that the situation is some sort of scam to help the City collect revenue through fines. Strachan said: “The minute the public park there, City of Cape Town law enforcement officers suddenly appear and use using that opportunity to fine motorists R500 per offence. “The reason for parking there was twofold. First, I was dropping off passengers who had to take a bus. Secondly, all the parking bays in the circular road going past the Civic Centre and station were barricaded with huge yellow concrete slabs.

“The City is therefore blocking public access parking bays and is not making any viable and sufficient alternative parking available for people who need to drop off and pick up bus passengers. Consequently, people are forced to park in bays intended for other use, resulting in fines being issued.

“I am extremely disappointed, upset and angered by this seemingly blatant corrupt application of laws by City officials. The burden is now on me to appeal to the courts/magistrate for my fine to be scrapped,” said Strachan.

It turns out, however, that the blocked off parking spot is not the City’s responsibility. Responding to a query from the Cape Argus, the City said: “The parking that is blocked off with barricades belongs to Transnet. The City has been in consultation with Transnet to have the barricades removed, however, they have not provided positive intervention,” said a statement.

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said: “Transnet SOC Ltd notes the concerns of the citizens at the Old Marine Drive area regarding the company’s parking space that has been barricaded following the expiration of the previous lease.

“The company is in the process of a finding new tenant for the parking space. The parking lot has been closed to prevent illegal parking until a new tenant has been found.”

