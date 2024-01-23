Driver won’t pay for parking after hubcap theft at CBD parking lot

Cape Town - An incident of alleged hubcap theft at the Riebeeck Square parking lot in the CBD has brought the safety of motor vehicles into the spotlight. A social media user posted a video at the weekend, showing that her Volkswagen Polo’s four hubcaps were allegedly stolen while it was parked in the lot flanked by Shortmarket, Bree, Church and Buitengracht Streets.

The user said that she was at lunch with a friend in Bree Street, and after her hubcaps were taken, the staff of security provider, Servest, still insisted she pay the R85 parking fee, which she did not do. She instead gave the staff a tip. “I had some lunch with mates, came back, and please tell me why my hubcaps are gone,” the car owner says in the video. All (four) of them. What are we paying for? What is the point of secure parking if we’re just gonna have our hubcaps taken off?” Multiple requests for comment sent to Servest yesterday went unanswered by deadline.

The City said that its property management department was looking into the matter. The Cape Argus asked the City about the security services that should be provided by Servest, and how the City was creating a safe space to prevent such incidents in the future. “The City is aware of the issues mentioned and the matter is being addressed by the City’s property management department,” said the City.

The CCID said hubcap theft was a form of theft from a motor vehicle. While the crime was not prevalent in the CBD, CCID safety and security manager Jurie Bruwer advised that other incidents of theft from vehicles were, such as smash and grabs. Bruwer said side mirrors were also removed from vehicles.