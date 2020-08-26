Drop in Covid-19 hospital admissions in Western Cape hailed

Cape Town - Covid-19 hospitalisations in the Western Cape have dropped below the 1000 mark. This was stated in the daily Covid-19 provincial update provided by Premier Alan Winde. As many as 999 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19 and 197 are in ICU or high care. The province reported 5017 active cases of Covid-19, 102698 confirmed cases and 93920 recoveries as of 1pm on Monday. The death toll stood at 3761. To date, as many as 471059 Covid-19 tests have been conducted. There are 2166 confirmed cases unallocated with 2081 recoveries.

Winde said the drop in Covid-19 hospitalisations was a first since the start of June.

“At the same time, ICU numbers have also dropped below 200 and the province has recorded fewer than 20 deaths per day on a number of days over the past week. These are really positive signs that we have weathered the worst of the Covid-19 storm in the province,” he said.

Yesterday, large numbers of people were seen queuing outside liquor stores after false information was shared on social media announcing the re-banning alcohol sales.

Winde said he has not been informed of any decision by the national government on liquor and no meetings with the provincial government was scheduled to discuss it.

He cautioned against spreading fake news and urged all to act and drink responsibly.

“The Western Cape government lobbied hard for the reopening of alcohol sales because we believe it's important to save thousands of jobs in agri-processing, and the hospitality industries and their supply chains.

"We're committed to smart interventions but these must go hand-in-hand with individual responsibility to reduce the harmful impacts of alcohol on our society.”

