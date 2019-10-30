According to the third crop estimate, wheat production dropped from 1.86million tons in 2018 to 1.69 million tons in 2019. Although more hectares were planted in the Western Cape, year-on-year production decreased by 208000 tons.
According to GrainSA, this is the third season out of five production years that did not go well because of climate conditions. Domestic production appeared very promising at the start of the season, but dry and warm conditions in August and September dampened yields and also reflected in the downward adjustment within the crop forecast.
The organisation said the fall in yields had placed financial pressure on producers.
“Grain SA is very concerned about the financial position of producers due to the impact of the drought,” said GrainSA marketing manager Dirk Strydom. “In terms of barley production, there is great concern as a large quantity of the harvested barley is not obtaining malt grading and must therefore be marketed and utilised as feed. This is a direct result of weather conditions which affect quality.