Drunk driver out on R5000 bail after colliding with cyclists

Cape Town - The drunk drunk driver who crashed into two cyclists a week ago has been released on R5000 bail. Garth Ronald Pasha, 27, appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where he was charged with attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence.

Pasha was arrested on Thursday last week, shortly after he crashed into cycling coach Mike Moriarty and his student Dewald van der Westhuizen while they were cycling along the Glencairn Main Road. A CCTV camera captured the incident, which showed the two men cycling moments before the white VW Polo hit them and later drove off. Incident: A CCTV camera captured the incident, which showed the two men cycling moments before the white VW Polo hit them and later drove off. Picture: Screenshot. Van der Westhuizen suffered serious injuries and is currently hospitalised, waiting to undergo a third operation on his leg on Friday.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident. “Simon’s Town police registered a reckless and negligent driving case for investigation following an incident in which a 26-year-old man was injured in Main Road Glencairn on Thursday, December 21. “According to reports, the driver of a VW Polo knocked into the victim and drove off. The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Pojie said.

Pasha was granted bail of R5000, which the state opposed due to the gravity of the case, but his bail was granted as he had no previous offences. He also had to hand over his driver’s licence to the police and is now prohibited from driving while the case is under investigation. Pasha was also warned not to make contact with any witnesses.

The case was postponed until February 16 for further investigation. Meanwhile, cyclists are urged to avoid freeways like the M3, M5, N1 and N2 and all other roads which indicate they are off-limits to bicycles. However, the incident has seen cycling slogans such as the Stay Wider of the Rider campaign, which addresses motorists as well as cyclists about obeying the rules of the road.