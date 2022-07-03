Drunken driver admits to causing the deaths of four people in a head-on collision

This article first appeared in the 30 June 2022 edition of the Cape Argus newspaper. Cape Town - After four people were killed in a tragic accident that could have been prevented, the drunk driver who caused their deaths is awaiting sentencing in the Wynberg Regional Court.

Ncedo Baphi, a 32-year-old from Khayelitsha, on Wednesday appeared in court on charges of culpable homicide and driving under the influence after four people were tragically killed on the N2 in Athlone. The accident happened in the early hours of October 12, 2019 when two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on the N2, just before the Jakes Gerwel turn-off. Baphi was arrested on the scene for driving under the influence. In court, Baphi pleaded guilty on both counts and admitted to causing the deaths of Lucas and Sibusiso Gxowe, Sihle Hoyi and Bongiwe Mbolompo.

He further admitted that he had consumed four 750ml beers prior to getting into his bakkie. He said that he was called by a friend who resided in Langa for a visit when he got into his bakkie, knowing that his driving abilities would be affected but drove anyway. Baphi said while driving he received a call from his friend and answered the call, knowing full well that he may not do so.

“I informed him where I was and then he informed me that I was driving in a different direction to his home. I had to turn back to the direction I had come from. I decided to make a U-turn on the N2 freeway, Athlone. “In doing so, I was driving into oncoming traffic. I tried to avoid the oncoming vehicles. I failed to do so and I collided with a vehicle in which the four deceased were driving, I caused their deaths … I was under the influence of liquor and it affected my driving ability.” The matter was postponed to August 28 for sentencing. Baphi is out on bail.