DSD considering alternative options for proposed District Six homeless shelter

Cape Town - The Department of Social Development (DSD) is considering alternative options for a homeless shelter following a public participation process, petitions and protests by concerned residents. The shelter had originally been earmarked at the Old Tafelberg Crèche (the former Silvertree Club House and Crèche in District Six).

Spokesperson Esther Lewis said: “The process has not yet been finalised. However, the department is considering alternative options following feedback received during the public participation process.” The public consultation process on the proposed Hope Exchange Shelter for homeless adults was from June 14 to July 14. DSD said it had received 28 submissions, in support and against the development.

This was, however, refuted by residents, with one saying more than 1500 objections against the proposed development were collected and submitted. Residents, spearheaded by the District Six Civic Association, District Six Advocacy Group, Silvertree RFC and the Upper District Six Neighbourhood Watch, banded under the “Reclaim Silvertree” petition. The Robbie Nurock Day Hospital in Buitenkant Street was initially considered for the proposed shelter, but was later scrapped due to the presence of asbestos on the site.

The department said the site had now been identified as a potential location for the Cape Town Museum, but this was subject to funds being found for the required renovation. DSD said the former Tafelberg Crèche site was then identified as an appropriate option due to the high number of homeless people in the area. Residents had gathered at the site on Heritage Day to highlight its historical and cultural significance, calling for the site, 20 Christiaan Street, to instead be used as a multi-purpose recreational centre as there already existed homeless shelters in the area.

Silvertree Rugby Football Club Exco member and District Six Steering Committee to Reclaim Silvertree executive member Riedewaan Williams said: “What is to be seriously questioned is the outcry and objections from the people of Gardens, which is predominantly a white affluent area, where Robbie Nurock was earmarked, and was for the actual purpose of this very shelter idea, yet was quickly aborted due to asbestos issues and a greater push-back by white businesses. “The Western Cape government then decided to move the location to District Six and use District Six now as a dumping ground for the very unfortunate homeless people. “Are there no asbestos in all old buildings including the Tafelberg crèche? Our District Six community needs answers and once again is not taken seriously because nothing is forthcoming from the Western Cape government.”