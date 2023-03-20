Du Noon animal hawker operating along the Malibongwe Bridge finally arrested

Cape Town - A 20-year-old Du Noon “animal hawker” operating along the Malibongwe Bridge who has been on the SPCA’s radar for months has finally been arrested after more than a month of reports. Last month, the SPCA reported that it was planning an undercover operation with the relevant authorities to arrest the man and charge him after he would constantly evade arrest when he spotted the SPCA or law enforcement vehicle.

On Thursday, the hawker was caught in the act when a member of the public engaged with him, feigning interest in an animal for sale. The SPCA said the man was known for changing clothes every 30 minutes to avoid identification by the authorities. The organisation said many individuals had come forward with evidence supported by affidavits – including reports of animals that had died – that would help build a solid case against the hawker. The man faces charges in terms of Section 13(17) of the City of Cape Town Animal Keeping by-law which makes it an offence for any person to sell or offer to sell an animal without the City’s authorisation in a street or public place. He also faces charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962 and could face a 12-month prison sentence and/or a fine of R40000.

SPCA chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said that after the man’s arrest, a search at his home was undertaken to ensure there were no animals in need of help. “I’m thankful that this animal abuser will finally face his day in court. We will never give up when we know that animals need us, even if it means returning to the same area several times a day and at all times of the day or night for weeks on end. We were determined to put a stop to this and we’re glad our perseverance has paid off,” he said. Pieterse said the case demonstrated the need to work as a team to ensure that those who exploited animals for personal gain be apprehended.