Dunoon residents to petition against bail for Parkwood 10

Cape Town - Ten people appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where they stood accused of the murder of e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala, who was killed in a mob attack that went viral on social media. Zharnay Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spanenberg, Nathan Leeman, Yuven Nawat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams and Ashwin Tifflon have been charged with three counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property for taking part in the attack on Mafalala.

A 15-year-old co-accused who has been released into his father’s custody will appear separately on August 23 for further investigation for his involvement during the attack. On Thursday, advocate Kepler Uys from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution came on record for the State. The matter is likely to end up at the high court but for now it has been postponed to July 23 for the accused to bring bail applications, which will be opposed by the State.

The State used video footage of the killing along with witness statements to identify the accused, all of whom allegedly had a hand in the e-hailing driver’s death after he was suspected of kidnapping. However, Mafalala’s family and friends insisted that he was a victim of racial profiling. It is alleged that on May 31, Leeman and Newat initiated the attack when they approached Mafalala and accused him of kidnapping. The two then left him and gathered more people, egging on residents with the false information.

The rumour then spread and in minutes the Parkwood residents surrounded him, pulled him out of the vehicle and started attacking him. Mafalala suffered a brutal death after being assaulted with spades, poles and rocks as well as stabbed during the attack. He was robbed of his cellphone, shoes, clothing and wallet, then set on fire. His vehicle was ransacked and set alight during the attack. Mafalala’s close friend, Thobeka Pikini, said they would submit a petition for the accused’s bail to be denied and are inviting people from Parkwood to do the same.

She said the tensions with family of the accused have settled. “We are so happy, we believe we are going to get justice and the way they reacted today, it was so peaceful.” [email protected]