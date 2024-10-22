Durban arms dealer's case delayed

Cape Town - The trial of a Durban man accused of selling firearms to a Cape Flats gang has been delayed again at the Western Cape High Court. Anderson Padayachee was expected to plead yesterday, but proceedings were hamstrung when it was revealed Judge Daniel Thulare had to complete another trial.

Padayachee, arrested in February 2021, is set to stand trial on over 60 charges as the State alleges he supplied guns to the notorious Terrible Josters gang. At the time of the arrest, the Hawks said they seized 17 illegal firearms in George in transit from Johannesburg. Further investigation revealed the firearms were allegedly destined for the Cape Town gang.

A further 44 firearms were seized from his business during the investigation process. According to the indictment, Padayachee is now facing eight murder charges and five attempted murder charges for shootings in which the firearms he allegedly supplied were used. According to the charge sheet, Padayachee is charged under the

Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) for aiding criminal activities by the Terrible Josters gang in Kalksteenfontein and Bonteheuwel, by unlawfully selling guns to them in 2018. It further states the accused arms dealer allegedly committed fraud on the firearms registry and supplied false information for the issuing of competency certificates. During court proceedings yesterday, Judge Thulare clarified the separate trial he was presiding over had not yet been concluded, and he wanted to avoid jumping between matters.