NSRI Wilderness duty crew were activated on Saturday, following reports from the public of a kayak drowning accident at a Touws River campsite. Photo: NSRI

Cape Town - NSRI Station 23 Wilderness duty crew were activated at 15h12 on Saturday, February 9, following reports from members of the public of a kayak accident at a Touws River campsite. NSRI Wilderness deputy station commander, Mike Vonk, said their NSRI rescue vehicle, SA National Parks (SANPark) rangers and WC Government Health EMS responded to the scene following reports from members of the public at a Touws River campsite, Wilderness, of CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) being conducted on a man.

"On arrival on the scene a SANPark boat carried NSRI medics and a George doctor, who was staying at the camp site, to the scene further up the river and the SANPark boat returned to collect an EMS paramedic," Vonk said.

"NSRI medics, the doctor and the EMS paramedic continued with extensive CPR efforts but sadly after all efforts were exhausted the man was declared deceased."

"It appears that the 44-year-old male, from Durban, on a corporate weekend with colleagues, reportedly fell out of a kayak while paddling on the river when a colleague rescued him to the shore and initiated CPR while raising the alarm."

The body the man was transported downstream and taken into the care of the SA Police Services and the Forensic Pathology Services and an inquest docket has been opened and to determine the cause of death.

"Condolences are conveyed to family, friends and colleagues of the man," Vonk added.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, 5th February, NSRI Station 23 Wilderness responded to Main Beach, Wilderness, following reports of a drowning in progress.

Our NSRI rescue swimmers and WC Government Health EMS responded.

On arrival on the scene a 20-year-old local female, believed to have been rescued from the water by a bystander, was out the water and being attended to by Eden 911 paramedics and she was transported to hospital by Eden 911 ambulance in a stable condition where she was released from hospital later following observations for non-fatal drowning symptoms.

