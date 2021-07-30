Durban man turns his loss, grief into hope by raising funds for abused Cape children

Cape Town - A Durban man of 21 is turning his loss and grief into hope and inspiration by using his sports talents to run and raise funds to benefit abused and vulnerable children in Cape Town. Matthew Grobler will be running 32km around his house on Saturday, aiming to break his 4-hour 54-minute time of last year, to raise funds for Molo Songololo and in honour of his aunt Estelle Morck, who died of Covid-19 earlier this year.

Last year, Grobler raised over R10 000 for Molo Songololo and this year he said his target was to raise R32 000. Grobler said he wanted to continue his aunt’s legacy of helping people, especially children, and he was also inspired by the work Molo Songololo was doing. “I know how the kids assisted by Molo Songololo feel, and other young people out there who are going through difficult times. I come from a broken family where both my father figures abused me emotionally and physically, and my dad disowned me when I was 12.

“Other people go through a lot worse than I have, and I’m also doing this to tell my story, and if I can have at least one person that will have a sense of hope that will be enough for me. I have been in their situation and have hit rock bottom and had no safe place, and the organisation giving these kids a safe place and security and hope is exactly what I want for them,” said Grobler. Grobler has been doing a lot of extensive training, has has also prepared mentally to see that Saturday's record would be achieved. Molo Songolo director Patric Solomons said the organisation had lost much-needed income due to Covid-19. He said that for the second year, they had to cancel their annual fund-raising events and some funders had suspended their applications and financial contributions.