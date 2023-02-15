Durbanville commuters create a petition asking the province to prioritise Vissershok Road

Cape Town - Durbanville residents have emailed a petition to the City and the Province asking them to prioritise the resurfacing and widening of the Vissershok Road (M48) after several fatal accidents on it. The petition has 2 085 signatures and co-petitioner Tess Rodrigues said the road not only carried commuters from all over the Northern suburbs travelling to Cape Town, Blouberg, Milnerton, the West Coast and the Swartland, but it also served big event venues and restaurants. It’s a popular trail for local, national and even international cyclists.

“We want the administration to provide us a realistic date as to when they can prioritise this project, to which we can and will hold them accountable. While it is the Durbanville community that is driving this initiative, the road is being used by vehicles from the greater Cape Town to access the city,” said Rodrigues. Previously, the road serviced the farm and surrounding areas only. “We want the administration to prioritise the resurfacing and widening of the Vissershok Road and while they are at it they might as well construct a safe slipway/ramp on to and off the N7.

“It is ridiculous that such a busy intersection leading to a national road is currently serviced by only a stop street.” “The Vissershok Road is disastrous, and apart from the accidents that keep happening there's a river nearby which also keeps overflowing in winter, leading to the road’s closure and commuters having to suffer,” Rodrigues said. Alderman Theresa Uys said: “The part of the road to which the commuters are referring belongs to the provincial government but from what I know the road is up for repairs and the contract regarding that has been approved since last year December.”