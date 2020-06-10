Durbanville Hills, partners expand food relief programme

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - In an effort to expand their reach and work to assist more communities, and in turn more vulnerable and underprivileged families, popular winery Durbanville Hills, in partnership with SA Harvest and Mould Empower Serve (MES), are working to double their efforts and expand their food relief initiative. Durbanville Hills have for the past few weeks been working to assist surrounding underprivileged and vulnerable communities by supporting local NGOs and NPOs that provide food and shelter to those in need. The joint venture is based at the Durbanville Hills facility, and volunteers along with employees work from the cellar, which was adapted to serve as the operations base. In the cellar, volunteers package food and other aid before it is shared between local organisations operating in the Durbanville, Dunoon, Mamre, Bothasig and Tableview communities. Partnering organisation SA Harvest supports the initiative by providing food to more than 30 civil society organisations in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

More than 6000 people are fed daily through the initiative, with over 100000 meals prepared and distributed every week by local NPOs.

Meanwhile, MES, an organisation that provides shelter to homeless people, has not only worked to provide shelter to the homeless and feed them during this difficult time, but has arranged for the screening and testing of homeless people, and for the provision counselling.

MES has, since the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, housed and assisted 297 homeless people, and distributed more than 3000 food parcels.

The general manager of Durbanville Hills Restaurant, Dirk Steyn, said: “As we are moving into winter the need for assistance is growing.

"The more organisations we can get on board, the better we’ll be able to assist the community during this difficult time.

“We are so grateful for the partnerships we've been able to forge with other corporations that have assisted us in helping people in need."