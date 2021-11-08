Durbanville man, 66, dies after he was allegedly attacked by pit bulls

Cape Town - Durbanville police are investigating the death of a 66-year-old man after he was allegedly attacked by two pit bulls over the weekend. Police said the two pit bulls were on the loose and were running up Hadeda Street when they came across the old man in front of his house. The dogs attacked him by biting his feet, face and head and he died at the scene.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a post-mortem would be conducted to determine cause of death. The dogs were removed by the SPCA. SPCA Cape of Good Hope spokesperson Belinda Abrahams confirmed that the dogs were removed by Law Enforcement and brought to the SPCA for safekeeping until their investigation has been concluded. She said the organisation was awaiting the outcomes of the investigation and instructions from Law Enforcement as the SPCA does not make the decisions regarding the fate of the dogs.

Durbanville community policing forum chairperson Michael Engelbrecht said while it was not easy to comment on the incident, the community had shown their support to the family of the deceased. “This is not a common occurrence as this is the first incident of this nature we have experienced in the area. This actually sends a message that owners need to take proper precautions with dogs that are generally aggressive in nature. This is a sad and traumatic event and we send our condolences to the family of the victim,” he said. Abrahams said pit bull ownership required an understanding and acceptance of their genetic make up and an investment in their environment to maintain an equilibrium and avert disasters.

She said each individual dog was born with certain genetic predispositions to behavioural traits, something a pet owner had little control over. “What we do have control over, but fail to take responsibility for, is the modification of a pet’s environment (via training or management) to prevent, reduce, increase, or eliminate behaviours. “A responsible breeder knows that aggression starts in puppyhood with the failure to develop tolerance towards children, adults, elderly people, both sexes, various races, able-bodied, disabled, calm or loud individuals etc.