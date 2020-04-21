Durbanville NPO aims to make at least 10 000 face masks

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A Durbanville non-profit organisation is on a mission to provide at least 10 000 masks for front line workers as well as for the less privileged. NPO Sowing Sparrows working in partnership with Zonewatch security launched the Mercy Masks project, aimed at supplying masks to front line workers such as hospital staff, police, security guards and petrol attendants. The project, which was initiated at the beginning of the nationwide lockdown, has since gained momentum and seen more than 6000 masks sewn and distributed to persons and businesses in need. Mercy Masks has also received support from the Urban Edge church, and is looking forward to launching a partnering project, Mercy Meals, whereby food parcels will be handed out to vulnerable families in need. Sowing Sparrows founding member Zebeth Strydom shared her excitement at the incredible pace the project was growing.

Strydom said working with a team of more than 100 volunteers had been amazing.

The volunteers, who are based in various areas, including Brackenfell, Edgemead, Durbanville, Vierlanden, Welgemoed, Proteavalley and Kraaifontein, range from women who work on sewing and cutting patterns, to delivery and collection drivers.

“We have a very enthusiastic group of 10 quilters in Yzerfontein who work on stitching masks and are helping to flatten the curve,” said Strydom.

Strydom added that the passion and drive she had seen from those working alongside her, as well as the gratitude from those who had received masks, was what kept her going.

“The passion and heart that goes into the work amazes me. I think of what we do and the people we are helping. I am so grateful for the team that is working alongside me,” said Strydom.

[email protected]