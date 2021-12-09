Durbanville police worried about spike in motor vehicle theft in the area

Cape Town - Durbanville police say they are worried about a spike in vehicle theft in the area. In a statement the police said six vehicles had been stolen between November 3 and Monday.

On November 27 a complainant at Schabort Street, Eversdal, who parked his VW Polo in front of his residence in the street, discovered that his vehicle to the value of R85 000 was stolen by an unknown suspect. A trailer to the value of R8 000 was also stolen in the same street. Between November 3 and 17 a scooter to the value R19 500 parked in the underground parking in High Street, Rosenpark, was stolen.

Meanwhile, a driver delivering newspapers at Mauritius Street at around 2.56am on November 20 was robbed when an unknown man jumped into the vehicle and drove off. Two vehicles were hijacked on Sunday and Monday at Antoinette Street, Amanda Glen, and Louw Street, Valmary Park, respectively. In one of the incidents, a 76-year-old woman was attacked by an assailant who grabbed her car keys and fled with the vehicle which was later found abandoned. She sustained leg injuries. No arrests have been made on these incidents.

Durbanville CPF chairperson Michael Engelbrecht said these were opportunistic criminals that were unfortunately often ready to pounce on especially “easy” targets. He said this was a concern and while he could not confirm whether these incidents were related, he said all leads were followed-up during investigations. Engelbrecht encouraged residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures, including ensuring regular evaluation of security measures in and around their property as well as sharing awareness with visitors.

Engelbrecht said community safety required all stakeholders to actively contribute towards achieving the objective. “The CPF brings all these entities together and provides an opportunity for all to propose possible interventions where required. Awareness is raised regularly – via our communication groups as well as the Durbanville CPF Facebook page. Our role players are well connected and their support is appreciated. “We host weekly crime hot spot meetings with our role-players where information is shared and combined operations planned based on crime threat analysis – it is therefore important for all incidents to be reported to SAPS,” he said.