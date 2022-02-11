Durbanville Post office robbed of R50 000 in cash

Cape Town - Police are investigating a robbery at Durbanville Post Office in which R50 000 in cash was stolen. On Wednesday, five men allegedly entered the premises and held the staff at gun point. They fled with the cash in a white Toyota vehicle. No shots were fired.

Police spokesperson André Traut said the suspects were yet to be arrested. The robbery happened a day after Durbanville police warned residents not to keep large amounts of money in their homes or safes after a spate of house robberies. Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger said no injuries were reported, and staff received trauma counselling.

“The branch was closed for the rest of the day to allow the forensic team from SAPS to complete their investigation. Members of the public with any information may contact their nearest police station or the Post Office’s Crime Buster Hotline on 0800 020070. Callers can remain anonymous,” he said. Durbanville Community Policing (CPF)Forum chairperson Michael Engelbrecht said crime incidents in the area were concerning. “The best we can do from the CPF point of view is to inform the community that these incidents are happening and what precautions to take. We have programmes and workshops where, among other things, we meet with neighbourhood watches, where we are putting in all the time to discuss these crime incidents, to get an understanding of what is happening in specific areas and the different interventions employed to try to prevent these from happening.