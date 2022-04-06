Durbanville resident gets her PhD at Stellenbosch University despite facing numerous brain tumours

Cape Town - While obtaining a PhD was already impressive, 33-year-old Durbanville resident Amy Martin was able to complete her PhD in Ancient Cultures at Stellenbosch University (SU) while overcoming numerous challenges that resulted from being diagnosed with life-threatening brain tumours. Martin had her world upended in her teens when she was diagnosed with brain tumours at the ages of 14, 17 and 18 that left her with only 75% of her brain.

She currently has four titanium plates in her skull, along with 16 titanium screws -- however Martin fought back against her brain tumours, severe epilepsy, the resulting trauma, high school bullying and academic difficulties and was able to achieve the pinnacle of academic success through her PhD. Her studies at SU enabled her to pursue her interest in the ancient world as her PhD study focused on the notion of a female poetic tradition in ancient Greek literature. She will receive her degree at SU’s April graduation ceremony tomorrow (Wednesday, April 6). Martin said being diagnosed with brain tumours during such an important phase of her life was very hard, both physically and emotionally.

“I definitely struggled in the beginning,” Martin said. “When I woke up from my operations in the intensive care unit (ICU), I couldn't move my left arm. And the doctors told me there was a very big possibility that I would never really regain the full movement on the left side of my body. So, I went for physiotherapy.” As a result of her medical trauma, Martin said she often felt disconnected from everyone and too afraid to leave the house for fear of having a seizure in public. Martin also experienced bullying during her high school years because of her shaven head, where the massive scar from the operation was left exposed. She also suffered from severe epilepsy, which caused damage and fear, but no matter how difficult circumstances got, Martin said her family and friends were always there to support her.

“In time I learned that it was part of my personality. It was a part of me. It shaped who I am, and forged my path to some extent, but it would not define me. I would not allow my condition to dictate where I was going with my future,” she said. After obtaining her first degree in languages and cultures at SU, she went to South Korea to teach English for two years, and then came back to complete her honours and Master's degrees in Ancient Cultures at SU. She went back for another stint to teach English and then decided to pursue a PhD in Ancient Cultures.

“When I reached university, I felt almost freed in a way from the academic space at high school, because I could decide for myself where I wanted to go with my studies and what I was passionate about. “It was actually during my postgraduate studies that I really excelled. I pushed myself to be the best in my class every single time,” Martin said. She said she hoped her story would inspire people who faced similar challenges or who struggled to cope with life in general.