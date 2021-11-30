Durbanville residents petition for traffic calming measures after pets, squirrels ​killed

Cape Town - Fed-up residents of a Durbanville neighbourhood have launched a petition for the City to implement traffic calming measures to prevent speeding along a stretch of road, they say, which has caused the deaths of numerous pets and squirrels. Petition author Henning Lambrechts said some motorists had been using the stretch of Boland Way in Vierlanden as “a racing track”, and he also raised concerns over child safety.

“Our area has been described as a peaceful area. However, we are experiencing the deaths of squirrels run over by individuals who have no regard for the law. Every day ’we have to witness these horrifying deaths which are traumatic for our children. “On the morning of November 21, we saw another squirrel, which was left alongside the road after being involved in an incident. “As residents, we are also concerned about our children’s safety because an accident can happen in a split second. We want to reclaim our area as a safe place where we know that our children can be safe and secure and that there is some form of traffic calming in place,” he said.

Lamberts said 12 other streets in the area, including Protea and Boland roads, were also used as a race tracks. “Something needs to be done before there is a major accident where a pedestrian, cyclist or another driver gets seriously injured. Should traffic calming not be approved, warning signs or information signs can be erected,” he said. Louie Storm (Friends of Durbanville) said if drivers raced through the streets of Vierlanden they would always support any measures to reduce the risk and believed multiple issues could be addressed at the same time.