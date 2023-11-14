Durbanville Rose Garden’s first-ever Rose Show was bloomin’ marvellous

Cape Town - The Durbanville Rose Garden’s first ever Rose Show drew an excited group of gardening enthusiasts this past weekend. The show gave residents the opportunity to learn more about the cultivation, pruning and care of the more than 5 000 varieties of roses in full bloom in the garden.

The show, hosted by the City of Cape Town’s recreation and parks department, featured a diverse collection of roses, from classic varieties to modern hybrids, each distinguished by its unique colours, fragrances and forms. The event, which celebrated the timeless beauty of roses, witnessed an impressive turnout, with a steady stream of visitors throughout the day. From families with children to avid gardeners and nature lovers, the diverse audience revelled in the stunning array of roses showcased in the garden.

The captivating fragrance of the roses, coupled with the picturesque surroundings, made for a truly immersive experience. Visitors were seen strolling through the well-manicured pathways, taking in the exquisite sights and pausing to admire their favourite varieties. Children, with wide-eyed wonder, explored the garden, while older attendees engaged in conversations with knowledgeable gardeners and enthusiasts who shared insights into the art of rose cultivation.