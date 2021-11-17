Dyer Island biggest problem area for the Western Cape in handling avian flu outbreak

Cape Town - The Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Department said that the outbreak of Avian Influenza among wild seabirds in the Western Cape continues, with Dyer Island in the Overberg being the biggest problem area. Anton Bredell, the Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, said the numbers of dead birds dying continues to drop with less than 100 dead birds a day being reported at the moment.

“We continue to see Cape cormorants most affected and the largest losses on the breeding colony of Dyer Island, where roughly 65 birds a day are dying. “All efforts continue to manage the situation, with the primary focus on responding swiftly to areas where dead and sick birds are found, and then implement a clean-up.” With regards to deaths among seal populations along the coastline of the province, the results of the testing that has been conducted by state veterinarian services remain outstanding.

“The testing is taking awhile longer than previously expected and the results are now expected by Friday this week. We hope to then have clearer answers relating to the seal deaths we are seeing across the province,” Bredell said. The Disaster Management Centre has urged the public across the province to continue to be vigilant and report unusual behaviour or mortalities in any birds to their local municipality, conservation authority or state veterinarian. The SPCA and NSPCA may also be contacted. Contact details for state veterinarians are available at https://www.elsenburg.com/services-and-programmes/veterinary-services-0#s=Animal-Health-and-Disease-Control