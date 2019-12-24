So said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith at the handover of the electric bicycles to the Tourism Law Enforcement unit, deployed in key tourist areas like cable car parking areas, the V&A Waterfront bridge, St George’s Mall and the Bo-Kaap.
The unit, operational since last month, is a joint initiative between the province and the City.
The e-bicycles were procured by the City’s Law Enforcement Department at a cost of R175 000.
Smith said the bicycles would help staff cover greater distances on patrol and, more importantly, help improve their response time to any incidents.