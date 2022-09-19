Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
E-hailing driver busted for allegedly driving over 8 kids in Mitchells Plain

Video footage of the incident has been circulating on social media, with calls for the driver to be apprehended and held accountable. Picture: Screengrab

WARNING: Article contains video of the incident, which may be unsuitable for sensitive viewers.

Cape Town - A 27-year-old e-hailing driver is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court today after he allegedly ran over eight children in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

The driver, who cannot be named as he still has to plead, was arrested by police over the weekend after he allegedly drove into eight young children who were standing outside a residence in Elephant Street, Eastridge.

Video footage of the incident has been circulating on social media, with calls for the driver to be apprehended and held accountable.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “This office can confirm that an e-hailing driver 27-years-old was arrested on Saturday at around 6.10pm in Mitchells Plain on a charge of reckless and or negligent driving following a vehicle accident where eight young children who were pedestrians were injured in Elephant Street Eastridge.

“The suspect is expected to make his court appearance in Mitchells Plain on Monday, September 19.”

