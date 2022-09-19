E-hailing driver busted for allegedly driving over 8 kids in Mitchells Plain

Cape Town - A 27-year-old e-hailing driver is expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court today after he allegedly ran over eight children in Eastridge, Mitchells Plain.

WARNING: Article contains video of the incident, which may be unsuitable for sensitive viewers.

The driver, who cannot be named as he still has to plead, was arrested by police over the weekend after he allegedly drove into eight young children who were standing outside a residence in Elephant Street, Eastridge.

Video footage of the incident has been circulating on social media, with calls for the driver to be apprehended and held accountable.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “This office can confirm that an e-hailing driver 27-years-old was arrested on Saturday at around 6.10pm in Mitchells Plain on a charge of reckless and or negligent driving following a vehicle accident where eight young children who were pedestrians were injured in Elephant Street Eastridge.