E-hailing driver kidnapped and stabbed in Thornton

Police are investigating a kidnapping case after an e-hailing driver was snatched in Thornton. The driver was stabbed before he was shoved into the boot of his vehicle. He managed to escape and walk to a service station, where he fainted on Wednesday evening.

A witness said: “An e-hailing driver was stabbed and hijacked at the station side. The culprits put him in the boot and drove down Sipres Avenue. “Fortunately, the car had a tracker and the culprits couldn’t find the ‘disarm’ button of the vehicle making it come to a standstill by the traffic lights (on Viking Way). “The driver miraculously opened the boot and walked over to the BP garage, where he collapsed. I’m not sure where he is or even if he is alive.”

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed a case was opened by Pinelands detectives. “Reports suggested that a man sustained injuries on Wednesday, January 3, near the railway station in Thornton. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. We can confirm that Pinelands police registered cases of kidnapping and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for further investigation.”

Ward councillor Riad Davids said people should be vigilant when walking or driving around Thornton. “The crime statistics in Thornton and Pinelands are exceptionally low. We have no murders, but we ask people to be vigilant at any time and don’t walk alone. “It can get quiet at certain times where you see there is nobody on the road. E-hailing drivers have been targeted for a long time.