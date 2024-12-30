E-hailing driver shares traumatic experience after knifepoint robbery in Rylands

An e-hailing driver has spoken out following a robbery by knife-wielding teen thieves in Rylands, Cape Town. Speaking to the Cape Argus days after dashcam footage of the robbery on Christmas Eve sent tongues wagging on social media, Ali Zaib says he is praying the teens see the error of their ways.

The 36-year-old Pakistani father of five says the incident has left him traumatised as initially he did not see the first teen as a possible threat. In the viral clip, four youngsters are seen pouncing on Zaib’s vehicle, with one immediately threatening him with a knife. “Where is the money?” the robber asks as Zaib tries to prevent him from using the long knife.

The scared driver is heard telling the robbers to take what they want and even hands over the access code to his cellphone. They demand to see what is in his boot. After the robbery, the main assailant shockingly returns to the vehicle to greet the driver saying: “Salaam! (Are) you Muslim? Salaam!” Zaib showed the Cape Argus video footage from the front of his car, which shows the teen initially standing on the road on his own. As the vehicle stops, the other suspects seemingly appear out of nowhere.

“I went to Habibia Mosque for prayers and when I got in my car the trip came up. “The drop-off was 1 Albert Road, Woodstock, and initially I only saw the one boy and didn’t think much of it. “Then the others just arrived and when I saw the knife my instinct was to lower his hand because I was scared he would stab me in the neck.”

Zaib says during the incident, he tried to remain calm in the hope the robbers would not attack him with the knife. "When he turned and said ‘Salaam’, it is second nature for a Muslim to say ‘Salaam’ back. “For us when someone says that it means 'Peace be upon you'.

“Here this boy was committing such a violent act but ending off and saying Salaam. I was shocked." Zaib says he then drove to Athlone Police Station to report the case and hand over the footage. He says he has no idea how the video was leaked to social media.

"I installed that camera for safety reasons. I gave that footage to the police, the insurance company and the company I drive for. “I was shocked to see it on Facebook and I have seen that people have come forward to reveal the boys’ identities but nobody says where in Hanover Park they live. “I hope Allah shows them the error in their ways but the justice system must take its course.

“If they are not stopped this will continue and someone will get hurt. I was very scared and I have been hijacked in the past. I am just a father working for my children." Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, confirmed they are investigating the robbery. "According to reports the e-hailing driver received a trip request at Hadji Ebrahiem Crescent, Rylands in Athlone.