Early morning fire in Gugulethu leaves a man and boy dead

Cape Town - A man and a boy were killed in a fire that tore through the Phola Park informal settlement in Gugulethu this morning. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services said it received an emergency call at 7.33am. Emergency teams rushed to NY61 in Gugulethu, which is adjacent to Phola Park, and found several shacks on fire. They put out the blaze at 8.31am.

“Going through debris, firefighters made the grisly discovery of the two bodies in one of the shacks. By that time police had arrived on the scene, and took over from the Fire and Rescue Service,” said Jermaine Carelse, Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson. “The City said the cause of the fire was unknown.” This is the second deadly shack fire this week. On Monday, a fire in Delft South killed a nine month-old twin boys.