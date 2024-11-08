Earthshot Prize winners receive £1 million each

Cape Town - The five 2024 Earthshot Prize Winners have each received £1 million to accelerate and scale their game-changing environmental solutions. The winners were announced at a star-studded awards ceremony at a purpose-built venue near the Green Point Park this week, hosted by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Billy Porter and award-winning South African television presenter, Bonang Matheba.

South Africa - Cape Town - 6 November 2024 - Billy Porter, William, Prince of Wales, and Bonang Matheba on the green carpet. Photographer: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Following a rigorous selection process focused on identifying impactful, inspiring and inclusive environmental solutions, the five winners were announced as Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems (US); High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People (global); Keep IT Cool (Kenya); Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative (Kazakhstan); and Green Africa Youth Organisation (Ghana). Advanced Thermovoltaic Systems has developed a simple, safe and scalable technology to capture waste heat and convert it into electricity, offering a game-changing solution for heavy industries like cement and steel production. A groundbreaking alliance of 119 countries with the ambitious goal to protect 30% of land and oceans by 2030, High Ambition Coalition identifies technical, financial and knowledge gaps and connects governments with technical assistance and funding.

Keep IT Cool addresses the challenge of food spoilage by providing sustainable, localised refrigeration systems that help small farmers and fishers preserve their produce. Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative has achieved the almost unprecedented feat of saving the critically endangered Saiga antelope from extinction, while Green Africa Youth Organisation uses its “Zero Waste Model” to drive behavioural change in waste management practices across Africa that cut greenhouse gas emissions and particle pollution, while also bringing additional income to communities. Earthshot Prize founder, the UK’s Prince William, said: “I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope, and in optimism. That is why The Earthshot Prize exists. To champion the game-changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders; to help them build upon the amazing things they’ve already achieved; to speed their innovations to scale and to inspire the next generation to create the future we all need.”