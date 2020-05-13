Eastern Cape police commissioner tests positive

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has self-isolated after testing positive for Covid-19. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said Ntshinga received her diagnosis at the weekend after voluntarily undergoing a test, despite being asymptomatic. At the time of testing, Naidoo said, Ntshinga had not experienced any illness but chose to undergo the test as a precaution to ensure the safety, good health and well-being of herself and those around her. "Members of the public at large will appreciate that the provincial commissioner has been at the forefront of monitoring the implementation of enforcing the country’s lockdown regulations around the province," Naidoo said. Following the news of her diagnosis, Naidoo said she made her results known to the SAPS management team, personnel as well as close contacts.

"The protocols and directives in place to contain and manage Covid-19 within the organisation were immediately implemented."

He said those included the decontamination of the provincial office at Zwelitsha on Tuesday, and that close contacts were tested and quarantined, if they tested positive.

In the meantime, Naidoo said, contingency plans have been put in place to ensure that the services rendered from the Eastern Cape provincial office are not been disrupted.

Ntshinga has informed the people of the Eastern Cape that she is in high spirits and good health.

She encouraged people to continue to practise social distancing, wear their masks or recommended PPE, stay in their homes and be safe as this virus has proven to have no boundaries.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole thanked Ntshinga for her active role in leading crime-fighting initiatives during the challenging period. He also wished the commissioner a speedy recovery.

“I want to firstly applaud the bravery of the provincial commissioner in disclosing her diagnosis to the public during this unprecedented period," Sitole said.

"I also take this opportunity to wish her and all members infected and/or affected by this virus a speedy recovery and encourage them all to stay safe in the fight against crime," he said.

