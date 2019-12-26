Eastern Cape shoe drive afoot









No More Bare Feet is a school shoe collecting campaign that was started in 2016 by Mondeka Mabibini with the aim of collecting 100 school shoes in her village in King William’s Town. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - An NGO collecting school shoes for unprivileged children, said it has shifted its focus to poor children in the Eastern Cape after discovering some children in the Western Cape were turning up their noses at being given second-hand shoes. No More Bare Feet is a school shoe collecting campaign that was started in 2016 by Mondeka Mabibini with the aim of collecting 100 school shoes in her village in King William’s Town. “Part of the reason we decided to donate more in Eastern Cape was because we have had situations where others in Western Cape would reject donations because they were not branded shoes, were purchased from a certain retailer or because they were just second-hand shoes,” said Mabibini. She has collected more than 6000 pairs benefiting more than 5000 kids in Eastern Cape and Cape Town. “Growing up in the Eastern Cape I know how its like to go to school with broken shoes in winter or summer. It doesn’t only affect one physically but kills self-esteem as a student. Other kids would even put their feet in cow dung just to keep them warm for a while.”

She said in the Eastern Cape pupils walked up to 16 or more kilometres barefoot a day in order to get to and from school, or at best wear flip flops, broken shoes with holes or ill-fitting gumboots, which she said were mostly filled with water on rainy days.

She established her non-profit organisation, Uphawu Community Development after she discovered that there was a need for instilling a reading culture to the children from an early stage, and to stimulate their self-esteem, helping them on improving their skills and talents.

Motivational speaker Phumeza Naphakade, part of No More Bare Feet said they also donated to schools in the Cape Flats and had plans to donate to more schools around the Western Cape, however, the need was more dire in the Eastern Cape.

To contribute to the “No More Bare Feet Campaign 2020” by donating black school shoes, new or pre-owned, as long as they are still in wearable condition, contact Mabibini on 073 742 4861 and add on their target of collecting 2020 pairs.

[email protected]