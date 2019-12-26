No More Bare Feet is a school shoe collecting campaign that was started in 2016 by Mondeka Mabibini with the aim of collecting 100 school shoes in her village in King William’s Town.
“Part of the reason we decided to donate more in Eastern Cape was because we have had situations where others in Western Cape would reject donations because they were not branded shoes, were purchased from a certain retailer or because they were just second-hand shoes,” said Mabibini.
She has collected more than 6000 pairs benefiting more than 5000 kids in Eastern Cape and Cape Town.
“Growing up in the Eastern Cape I know how its like to go to school with broken shoes in winter or summer. It doesn’t only affect one physically but kills self-esteem as a student. Other kids would even put their feet in cow dung just to keep them warm for a while.”