Eastern Cape won't let criminals use province for 'nefarious' means









The Eastern Cape would not allow criminal elements to use it as a "springboard for their nefarious" activities. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town - The Eastern Cape would not allow criminal elements to use it as a "springboard for their nefarious" activities. This is according to the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga on Tuesday, commending the police in the province after they arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of the eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Clare Street, Ravensmead, on Monday night in Cradock. Police in the Eastern Cape confirmed the arrest of a 54-year-old man from the Western Cape who they said has been linked to the disappearance of the missing girl. “Our innocent and unsuspecting children are under attack from merciless adults and police are their only hope in tracking down those who harm them," Ntshinga said. "We would like the community to heighten their awareness and immediately report any missing person without wasting time."

According to police spokesperson Lariane Jonker, the suspect was arrested in Cradock, which is 806km from Cape Town at about 22:15 on Monday.

Jonker said the 54-year-old suspect would appear in the Cradock Magistrate court soon, and said that Tazne has not been found yet.

Cradock police appealed to the community for assistance in finding Tazne, Ntshinga also appealed to anyone who has information that could help find the missing Tazne to share the information with the police.

Tazne was last seen two weeks back on Friday, February 7, after leaving home for a shop only about eight steps away. She was wearing a white top and red shorts.

Anyone with information can call the investigating officer, Sergeant Dale Franks on 082 334 8772, the nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or SMS Crimeline 32211.

