Cape Town - The Eastern Cape would not allow criminal elements to use it as a "springboard for their nefarious" activities.
This is according to the Eastern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga on Tuesday, commending the police in the province after they arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of the eight-year-old Tazne Van Wyk from Clare Street, Ravensmead, on Monday night in Cradock.
Police in the Eastern Cape confirmed the arrest of a 54-year-old man from the Western Cape who they said has been linked to the disappearance of the missing girl.
“Our innocent and unsuspecting children are under attack from merciless adults and police are their only hope in tracking down those who harm them," Ntshinga said.
"We would like the community to heighten their awareness and immediately report any missing person without wasting time."