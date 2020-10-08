ECD workers take social development to court to secure better state support

Cape Town - Workers in the Early Childhood Development (ECD) sector are pleading for better support from the government due to the overwhelming number of workers who lost their jobs with the few who returned earning less than half their previous salaries.

The sector took the Department of Social Development to court to force it to assist.

The case is being heard in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

ECD founding director Professor Eric Atmore said: “ECD workers, overwhelmingly women, are still not back at work. The few that have returned to work are earning less than half of their salaries, if anything at all. From recent research (completed this week) it appears that an estimated 100 000 ECD teachers will have lost their jobs. The economy has returned to a sort of normality but ECD centres do not have the funds to reopen.”

In a survey of 8 500 ECD providers in April, 99% reported that caregivers had stopped paying school fees.