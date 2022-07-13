Economic Opportunities boasts that UK traveller rate at 98% of pre-pandemic levels

Cape Town - The Department of Finance and Economic Opportunities has welcomed news of improving traveller statistics from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands, after targeted projects to restore visitor statistics to pre-pandemic levels. Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger announced the improving statistics after their release by Statistics South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wenger said the encouraging statistics were not only good news for the tourism and hospitality sector, but also showcased sustained tourism recovery. “We don’t just want to get back to 2019 levels, we want to exceed them. According to the stats by StatsSA, in April 2022, visitors from the UK arriving at Cape Town International Airport recovered to an almost perfect 98% of pre-pandemic levels.

While travellers from Germany and the Netherlands were close behind, recording 86% and 82% recovery rates, respectively. “That is why we are boosting our destination marketing, tackling barriers to visitor access, and ensuring that we connect Cape Town to more cities around the world through our award-winning Cape Town Air Access programme. We also continue to focus on our domestic tourism market by encouraging South Africans to enjoy the diversity of experiences our province has to offer,” Wenger said. Wesgro chief destination marketing officer Monika Luel said: “We have been targeting German, Dutch and UK travellers through our respective ‘never-ending’ tourist’s international marketing campaigns, which have performed, and continue to perform, exceptionally well in the market.

Story continues below Advertisement

“So it is extremely promising to see the return of loyal visitors, and we welcome new explorers to the destination from our key source markets. “We are confident that we are on the right track to surpassing pre-pandemic visitor figures. From welcoming United Airlines’ increased service in February to Air Belgium’s plans to launch flights to Cape Town from September, and Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to return to the Mother City starting in November. “We remain dedicated to working alongside our stakeholders and partners to not only recover but exceed pre-pandemic visitor numbers,” Luel said.

Story continues below Advertisement