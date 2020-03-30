Economists saying price hikes on locally produced goods are unlikely

Cape Town - The price of most locally produced goods will not rise in the immediate future. That is the glimmer of light provided by economists and financial analysts, following the release of the latest Producer Price Index (PPI) data from Stats SA.

Global head of currency strategy and market research at ForexTime (FXTM), Jameel Ahmad, said: “Recent PPI releases indicated weaker price pressures, an indicator that can support consumer optimism as the prices of goods should remain at a lower cost when customers purchase them.”

However, Ahmad warned: “This can become a double-edged sword for South Africa over the coming months, when taking into account that the global economy has on a productivity level been shut down, while the local currency weakening about 20% so far in 2020 will risk driving up the costs of imports.

“Trends of bulk buying and panic shopping are also making waves across the world, meaning that the supply of certain goods cannot realistically meet the demands of consumers. Therefore we should also expect that the prices of some items, including food and groceries, could also increase over the coming period,” said Ahmad.

FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said: “Looking ahead, we expect the PPI to remain subdued as lacklustre domestic demand becomes increasingly pronounced amid the Covid-19 lockdown.