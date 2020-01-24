Education Day: Cape teens share their thoughts on the education system









In honour of the International Day of Education, Cape teens to share their hopes, wants and desire for the education system. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - A few high school learners from the Western Cape shared their thoughts on the education system, and what they wished they got from the system. The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for bringing global peace and sustainable development. In honouring the day, the Cape Argus reached out to a few teens to share their hopes, wants and desire for the education system and these are some of the responses we received. Elijah said: "The education system needs, excited teachers, more fun in class, hands-on learning (where teachers act or dance or sing just to help learners remember), more colour and happier teachers too -satisfying the teachers will ultimately satisfy students." Martine: "The education system needs to include longer breaks or more breaks and more safety for the learners. In most schools teachers don't help improve learners' skill and abilities, they just bring them down which destroys their dreams which is why certain teachers need to stop breaking children's dreams.

"For example, a Grade 5 child may want to play a certain sport that they are passionate about but the teacher says no because of their size and shape and [gets] told they are not going to be any use for the sport..."

Leinyuy: "They need to give us more holidays and make breaks longer. [Also] instead of doing more school work they need to teach us about actual life skills. ln maths, they teach us about equations, [and other] mathematical things that most of us won't even use in life, where instead they could be teaching us about how to handle money and sort out taxes and budget plans."

Keaton: "They would need to make a school or education system for homeless children so that it could be accessible to everybody [and allow] more job opportunities to poor people so that they are able to achieve things like all of us do."

* The replies were edited for length and clarity.