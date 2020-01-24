Cape Town - A few high school learners from the Western Cape shared their thoughts on the education system, and what they wished they got from the system.
The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24 as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for bringing global peace and sustainable development.
In honouring the day, the Cape Argus reached out to a few teens to share their hopes, wants and desire for the education system and these are some of the responses we received.
Elijah said: "The education system needs, excited teachers, more fun in class, hands-on learning (where teachers act or dance or sing just to help learners remember), more colour and happier teachers too -satisfying the teachers will ultimately satisfy students."
Martine: "The education system needs to include longer breaks or more breaks and more safety for the learners. In most schools teachers don't help improve learners' skill and abilities, they just bring them down which destroys their dreams which is why certain teachers need to stop breaking children's dreams.