EE and EELC unwavering on proposed amendments to School Infrastructure Law

Cape Town - After raising several concerns related to the Department of Basic Education’s proposed amendments, Equal Education (EE) and Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) have formally made written submissions and recommendations on the Minimum Uniform Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure (School Infrastructure Law). Referring to the proposed amendments as “drastic” and “unacceptable”, EE and EELC conducted a nationwide community campaign to educate those affected on the potential effects of the document, should it be approved, and encourage public submissions.

The draft amendments were published on June 10, with one-month given for public participation. In its submission formally made on July 29, EE and EELC questioned the constitutionality of the draft amendments, calling it “regressive” and removing of accountability measures, which goes against the immediate realisable nature of basic education. EE and EELC said robust and meaningful public participation was stifled as those affected were not adequately informed, and that the draft amendments were not easy to understand and engage with, particularly for the youth.

Equal Education researcher Elizabeth Binety said the proposed changes remove crucial deadlines – the 2016, 2020, 2023, and 2030 deadlines, something they strongly rejected. “These deadlines ensure urgency for providing safe and proper school facilities and make it possible for school communities to hold the DBE and provincial education departments accountable,” Binety said. EE and EELC also raised concerns over the provincial reporting requirement guidelines.

“The law currently requires provinces to include certain information in their annual project plans and progress reports to the DBE. “This information includes existing backlogs, the cost involved in reducing these backlogs, plans for building new schools, and plans for the upgrading and maintenance work for existing schools. “Scrapping these guidelines means that provinces can decide what and how much information to make available to the public,” Binety said.

In 2018, EE and EELC took to court for the removal of what it referred to as the “escape clause”. EE and EELC said the DBE was trying to evade accountability by keeping the wording in the law that states the DBE must “as far as practicable” (as far as possible), make sure different parts of government play their part in delivering school infrastructure. Equal Education Law Centre senior attorney Tarryn Cooper Bell said the proposed amendments would have serious repercussions on how school infrastructure is rolled out and will in turn, have significant implications, particularly for schools and learners in poorer areas of South Africa. “Proper comment from the public can only be achieved if the proposed amendments are drafted in a manner that is user friendly, including being published in multiple languages, and are published widely so that the public can access the proposed amended norms with sufficient time to submit comments. This was unfortunately not done by the DBE,” Cooper Bell said.