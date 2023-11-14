Eerste River teenager killed with her friend near a shop

Cape Town - The last time Lenoducia Claasen saw her daughter Jordan-Leigh Kannemeyer alive was when the 14-year-old went to the shop in Eerste River. A few moments later she was lying on the ground with seven bullet wounds. Jordan-Leigh and a friend were shot and killed outside the shop on Sunday night. She had three bullet wounds in her head, three in her thighs and one in the stomach.

Her devastated mom said: “She left home and went to the shop and then she came back and left again. “At the time of the incident she was standing with her friend, when the occupants of a white Toyota Avanza started shooting from the end of the road. “Her friend died at the scene; she was still breathing. She wasn’t talking. I think she was already brain-dead. Her eyes kind of moved like she was reacting to my voice. She died on the way to the hospital. I was told they were not the only people who were hit.”

The grief-stricken mom said while she was lying next to her wounded daughter, she heard gunshots. “Due to fear, I ran back home for safety, and had to leave my daughter who was barely clinging to life. “I waited until the shooting was over and then ran back to the scene and took my daughter to hospital.

“I don’t know why they started shooting and who their target was or if they took advantage because it was load shedding.” Jordan-Leigh Kannemeyer was standing near this shop when she was shot on Sunday night. Picture: Leon Knipe Jordan-Leigh was a Grade 8 pupil at Apex High School in Electric City. “She was a very nice person, a people’s person, very friendly and well-liked. She loved TikTok, music and basically she was a normal teenager. She wanted to be a businesswoman,” Claasen said.

“She has three other sisters; she was the oldest girl.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Kleinvlei police attended a complaint on Sunday and on their arrival in Essenwood Street, Forest Village, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Two other victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment with private transport.

“The one victim, a 14-year-old female, was declared deceased upon arrival at the medical facility. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for this attack is now the subject of a police investigation.” Swartbooi said Kleinvlei police are investigating two counts of murder and an attempted murder.