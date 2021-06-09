EFF complain about investigation into Brackenfell assault

Cape Town - The EFF in the province has complained to the provincial Police Commissioner that the Brackenfell police did not arrest a person who assaulted its member with a baseball bat last November. The complaint was addressed to former commissioner Yolisa Mokgabudi, whose position has now been filled with acting police commissioner, Thembisile Patekile.

Sibongile Nkasayi was assaulted after a fight broke out between EFF members and Brackenfell residents while the party was demonstrating against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School. Nkasayi said she received the SMS last week informing her that the assault case had been closed, citing lack of finding leads. “I felt depressed after receiving the SMS because I felt like I'm being failed by the people who are supposed to be enforcing the law. Because this happened to a black woman and not a white person, they say there is no evidence, while this occurred and was captured live with videos and pictures that made rounds. I don't feel safe, I don't even feel safe being in Brackenfell. All I want is justice because that person humiliated me,” she said.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the level of incompetence displayed by Brackenfell police and their deliberate attempt to frustrate the victim not only undermined the dignity of women who continue to suffer at the hands of men, but also perpetuates the idea that white racists were above the law in the province. “How’s it possible that the police are unable to track down a perpetrator who was caught on camera in broad daylight? Is SAPS protecting the perpetrator at the expense of the victim? If the police fail to discharge their primary responsibility what will stop criminals from acting with impunity? “EFF calls on SAPS management of Brackenfell to account for this dismal failure to ensure that justice is served for the victim of assault. It is extremely concerning that in the country’s post-apartheid era, the police and law enforcement are still biased towards white racists who continue to violate black people in the Western Cape,” said Xego.