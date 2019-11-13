The dispute between the company and the municipality arose after an application to have a road constructed through the land.
In 1992 Stellenbosch municipality entered into a long-term lease agreement with KWV. A couple of years ago, a private developer approached the municipality to construct a road on the land, known as farm 369P or Grondves Farm. The council duly informed La Concorde of the request and then told them that a 1.66ha portion of the lease area would be utilised and would be excluded from the lease property.
This resulted in the company instituting legal action against the municipality.
EFF councillor Derrick Hendrickse raised the issue of the lease on October 23 when he and fellow EFF councillor Lisenda Horsband introduced a motion calling on the municipality to repossess the land for an alleged breach of contract and re-purposed in favour of housing.