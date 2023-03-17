EFF invoiced R154 200 for violating Cape Town’s Outdoor Advertising and Signage by-law

Cape Town - With already over 300 posters removed from across the Cape Town, the current bill for which the EFF is being charged, is sitting at R154 200. This is according to City of Cape Town’s safety and security Mayco member JP Smith, who said that the Outdoor Advertising and Signage by-law clearly prohibits the unlawful display of such signage, as erected by the EFF across the metropole.

“While teams have been tasked with the removal of such unlawful signage, the cost of such removal as indicated within the pricing schedule, sits at R514 per poster. “This cost will be applied without prejudice, onto the invoice to the EFF, along with any other additional services that may be required due to their proposed shutdown protest or for any damages caused to infrastructure or property,” Smith said. “Where such posters are identified, the public is asked to please log these on the City’s online C3 system, as also readily used by members of the various neighbourhood watches.”

The move comes as the City tries to prevent the EFF’s planned shutdown from taking place in Cape Town. In a bid to prevent the violence during its shutdown, Hill-Lewis filed an application for an interdict against any attempts to incite or participate in looting, vandalism and disruption as part of the EFF’s “national shutdown“ protest planned for Monday, March 20. He said the City intended to be fully open for business in all respects on Monday.