EFF lays charges against residents after violent attack outside Brackenfell High School

Cape Town – The EFF have laid charges against Brackenfell residents after the violent clash which occurred outside of Brackenfell High School on Monday. The party had been protesting against alleged racism at the school, after reports of a whites-only Masquerade Ball. A Brackenfell man who allegedly fired gunshots in the midst of the fracas involving EFF supporters and Brackenfell High parents also appeared in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court. The case against Jaco Pretorius, 39, was postponed to January 25. Pretorius appeared briefly on Wednesday morning on charges of public violence after he was arrested on Monday for firing a firearm three times during a protest gathering. His case was postponed and he was released on a warning.

On Monday, Pretorius was among a group who violently charged a group of EFF protesters near Brackenfell High.

Provincial EFF chairperson Melikhaya Xego said members from the organisation would not be physically following the case.

On Tuesday, Xego accompanied a group of EFF members to lay charges against those who attacked them during their demonstration.

“After our members were attended to by healthcare professionals we visited Brackenfell police station and laid charges against the people who attacked and assaulted us on Monday. We will now let the law take its course,” said Xego.

