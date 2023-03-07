EFF livid after three Cape passengers arrested after commenting during taxi impoundment

Cape Town - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Western Cape has released a statement calling the City out after a video circulated, showing traffic officers arresting three women passengers for allegedly making comments during a taxi impoundment. In the video, there's a passenger who keeps asking the officer: “What have I done?

“Why am I being arrested?” The officer’s response is: “I am giving you one last chance to comply.” During this conversation, at a distance, there are passengers who are seen being escorted to the officer’s cars handcuffed. According to EFF, what is happening in the video is a clear violation of people’s constitutional right to differ.

“This is clearly a violation of the people’s constitutional right to differ, and again, since when is it a crime to speak out against injustice? This is the kind of anti-black programme that the DA-led government has committed to unleash on people. “This is what JP Smith said he would do to terrorise the black-owned taxi industry and its passengers, and as society, we must stand against it,” read the statement. Traffic Service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “On Thursday, at 6.25pm, traffic officers impounded a taxi at the intersection of Jakes Gerwel Drive and (issued) a R300 (fine) for driver behaviour and for operating contrary to the conditions of his permit.

“One of the officers then proceeded to drive the vehicle, informing passengers that once they got to Mitchells Plain, he would flag down an empty minibus taxi to transport them to their final destination in Khayelitsha. “Three of the passengers started verbally abusing the officer, using offensive language. “They were taken into custody on arrival in Mitchells Plain on charges of crimen injuria and interfering with an officer in the execution of their duties,” said Bezuidenhout.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the City was being a responsive government in taking action against taxis breaking the law. “Unlike the bombastic EFF, which stumbles from one media fiasco to the next, marked by violent altercations and threats, this City has engaged the taxi industry on numerous occasions in a calm and constructive manner. “During these meetings, the industry has acknowledged that the conduct of the drivers is not acceptable and have offered to bring the offending drivers to the police to permit them to be charged – something the City would welcome.