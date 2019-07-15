EFF member Xolani Jack was shot dead at his home in Thembani, Khayelitsha.Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A friend of murdered EFF member Xolani Jack, 35, who was shot dead in the early hours of on Sunday, said the crime scene suggested that his assailants came with one intention - to kill him. Asanda Sokanyile was one of the first people to enter Jack’s room shortly after he was shot multiple times at Tembani Flats in Khayelitsha at around 3.30am. EFF spokesperson Melikhaya Xego confirmed Jack’s murder. Jack was chairperson of EFF branch 90, Tembani Flats.

“In the early hours of on Sunday morning I was awoken by people who knocked on my door.

“When I opened they told me that Xolani’s door was open. When I walked into his room I found him lying on the floor. He was shot 14 times,” said Sokanyile.

“His door was kicked open and it appeared he had jumped out of his bed but was overpowered by his attackers. People heard the shots but were too scared to come out.”

She described Jack as a loyal activist who was passionate about serving the community, a person who was always ready when he was called upon and someone who the community relied on 24/7.

EFF member Xolani Jack (left).

Jack is the second EFF member to have been killed in the area this year.

In February EFF activist and community leader Kuliswa Nonda was gunned down in her home in Site C, Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to information, at about 3.30am an unknown man wearing black clothes kicked the door of the deceased’s flat open and shot the victim several times.”

The motive for the murder is unclear and no arrests have been made.

* Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call Crime Stop on 0860010111.

