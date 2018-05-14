LAPPING IT UP: EFF MP Nazier Paulsen has returned a laptop after leaving the Western Cape legislature nearly two years ago.

Cape Town - Almost two years after EFF MP Nazier Paulsen resigned from the Western Cape legislature, he finally handed over a laptop - which he was accused of stealing.

Paulsen returned electronic devices which he received as perks while an MPL, but said he deleted all data off the laptop and loaded a new operating system

“I made the user name Day Zero, the password is Stinky and the password hint is Chief Whip. We don’t fear anything.

“I have made numerous attempts to get this sorted by offering to buy it from the legislature. They have refused on a number of occasions,” he said.

Paulsen was elected to the provincial legislature in May 2014 as the sole EFF MPL, but resigned a year later, opting to swop with the party’s Western Cape leader, Bernard Joseph, who took his seat, while Paulsen moved to the National Assembly.

The DA-led legislature approached the Cape Town Central Police Station and requested the police investigate Paulsen’s “refusal or failure to return the property”.

Paulsen said all he wanted was the laptop that contained sensitive information of the work he did while an MPL.

“I never stole this laptop. I wanted to buy it, because there is valuable information on it and the laptop has reached its final lifespan. I contacted all the necessary people to try to make arrangements and was then told that it was decided to approach the police,” he said.

During a parliamentary question in 2016 by DA chief whip Mark Wiley to Community Safety MEC Dan Plato regarding the status of a police probe into the theft of a laptop from the provincial parliament by a former member of the provincial parliament, Plato informed the house the case had been withdrawn.

But Paulsen said the National Prosecuting Authority decided to proceed with the case.

@JasonFelix

[email protected]

Cape Argus